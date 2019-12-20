Indoors, a sweet little shop in the middle of chaotic Masoodpur village in Vasant Kunj will blow your mind with its home decor offerings.
Let’s Go Indoors: A One-Stop-Shop For Ethnic, Esoteric Home Décor
- Nearest Metro Station: CHHATTARPUR
What’s So Special?
This shop favours quality over quantity. Very often they’re sold out so you’ve gotta be quick if you like something.
Be it a birthday, wedding or an anniversary, this is your one stop gift shop for all occasions. Very esoterically trendy, it’ll floor you with its collection of Buddhas and candle holders.
#LBBTip: Everything is reasonably priced and starts at INR 600.
What To Watch Out For?
Definitely take a look around {since it’s a small, cosy shop} and look out for their lampshades, candle holders, crockery and incense holders. They have a pretty neat collection of the resting Buddha too, which often makes for a good gift.
So We’re Saying?
If you ever happen to be in Vasant Kunj, shopping at the mall, make sure you hop over to Indoors and check out their stuff. We’re sure you’ll definitely pick up something you like and/or fall in love with the place altogether.
