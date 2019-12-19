Drop By This Tattoo Parlour In GK For An Experience Like Never Before

Have you wanted to wear a belief you have or let the world know what or who you love? A tattoo is a great way to do exactly that. My wife wanted a tattoo for her birthday and what better place to get it from than Devil'z Tattooz. We made an appointment and discussed the design. Their costing is based on the complexity and the size of the design. At an approximate of INR 8,000 per hour. The team is very friendly and lets you see their station and the equipment they are going to work with. The Needle and bot are single use only, and you are shown the fresh one that will be used for you. They are very careful about the sterilization of the skin and equipment. The artist was experienced and talked to my wife through the process and answered all the questions she had. Post completion they used medicated gauze to cover the tattoo with and gave simple care instructions as well. The experience at Devil'z was amazing and we will be back soon for another one. Rest in Spice gives it a 5/5