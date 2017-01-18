Get On The Korean Beauty Bus With Innisfree Sheet Masks

Korean skincare is slowly but surely taking over the beauty market. Innisfree is one of the more popular Korean brands and it offers some of the most exciting beauty products and skincare applications; sheet masks, for instance.

Innisfree’s Real Squeeze sheet masks have some amazing variations that sound very tempting and almost edible – think strawberry, pomegranate, rose, blueberry, coconut, kiwi, honey. But please don’t eat them.