This Modern Space With Pretty Decor & Food Worth Every Penny!

Admittedly, this was my first visit to the Dhan Mill Compound and I was my 6-year-old-self all over again! The open space, single floored structures, a one-stop destination for luxury shopping and cravings - because who doesn't feel hungry while lifting those heavy bags! On a surprising scant Sunday morning, I chose to have breakfast at Cafe Dori and I am glad I did! As I entered into this Pandora's box, I was instantly drawn to the unceremonious, relaxed vibe of the place. The outside seating was as vibrant as inside. The whole place is divided into different spaces - a majority is taken by the cafe and the Nappa Dori outlet, cute staircase in the corner leading to a small first-floor library and a motorcycle, yes right there in the middle of the store! From their ranges and types of egg preparations, I chose to have the Classic Eggs Benedict with streaky pork bacon and chives served on a toasted English muffin, hollandaise, and a side salad. The Hollandaise was as good as it can be with the right consistency. The bacon strips were crispy, right till the end! I also tried the 3 scrambled eggs with lots and lots of parmesan, spinach and garlic served with homemade sourdough bread and the same side salad. The garlic was not overpowering at all! The bread rightly complimented the flavours of eggs. While the parmesan makes it super Creamy, the spinach gave it the much-needed X factor. Let's not forget the hidden star of the morning, the side salad - greens, baby potato, sunrise tomatoes and lots of goodness! I paired my meal with a hot french press with its subtle taste and strong fragrance. Pros- The place is pet-friendly with a special menu for your little friends. Very interesting menu to explore, don't hold back! Caution- What was scant, became full within minutes so make your reservations. Cheers! 🍻