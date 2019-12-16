Food Tickle: This is a hidden gem in north Delhi. This place serving delight food at best from starter to Main course & Desserts. Variety of Insta content. We tried Chole palak chawal, Gajar halwa pudding. Amazing thali
This Hidden Gem Is Totally A Delight For All Foodies!
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: G.T.B. NAGAR
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
