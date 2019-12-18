This Cafe Serves Scrumptious Food With Insta Worthy Interiors!

Jugmug Thela is a perfect place for all the food bloggers or influencers for some good Instagram worthy pictures! They have pretty street decor and lighting give it all time festive vibe! If you are looking for a place for a peaceful conversation with your bae this is the right place or even a perfect place to chill and chit chat with friends over coffee. Have stylish furniture and vintage vibes! The best part is natural plants give us homely and cozy feelings. Must try HOT CHOCOLATE AND JUGMUG SPECIAL COLD COFFEE!!