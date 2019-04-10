Instagram Worthy Spot In Jaipur

We recently visited the Patrika Gate in Jaipur. It is the 9th gate of the City of Jaipur. Each pillar of Patrika Gate is painted with some important facts about a different part of Rajasthan. Hand paintings of temples, forts, palaces, portraits of Jaipur rulers, Blue Pottery, jewellery, etc are found here giving glimpses of Jaipur. It is an insta-worthy spot where you can capture the vibrant colours of the walkway. The gate is the entry to Jawahar Circle Garden which is the largest park area. You may find a lot of joggers and running groups around. In fact, people who love to do morning walks this is a perfect spot for them because of the calm and green environment. The Patrika Gate is accessible and is open 24/ 7. But would suggest you all reach early. There is no entry fee! If you are visiting Jaipur then you should include this spot in your itinerary.