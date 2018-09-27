Pizza-Shaped Hole In Your Heart? Instapizza's Got You Covered

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Instapizza

Gurugram, Haryana
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Good Earth City Center, Shop 127, Sector 50, Gurgaon

image-map-default
View 6 Other Outlets

Shortcut

The Instapizza in Good Earth City Centre is an awesome place to drop by for one of the best New York Style thin crusts and fresh toppings. 

What Makes It Awesome

A two-storey restaurant (one for making orders and one for seating), Instapizza's a fab place for handcrafted pizzas with the freshest ingredients, generous portions, a meat-friendly menu and unlimited toppings for no extra charge. The décor is minimal, with industrial motifs, and the space is abundantly lit. We ordered (and loved) the Garlic Twists, the Veggie Deluxe, the Monster Deep Dish—and some Coke to wash it all down. 

The Garlic Twists—you can have them plain, with garlic butter and mozzarella cheese, or like we did, stuffed with either meat or veggies (we had ours with pepperoni, sundried tomatoes and onions, and they were absolutely delicious.). The Monster Deep Dish is a meal for two in itself—a really sumptuous, savoury pie. 

What Could Be Better

This may be one of their larger outlets, but seating space is actually limited (but that's no biggie since they also deliver). 

Pro-Tip

Don't miss the cookies—they're killer! 

Other Outlets

Instapizza

DLF Phase - 4, Gurgaon

DLF Galleria, SF-008, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Instapizza

Kalkaji, New Delhi

Shop 1, G-34, Kalkaji, New Delhi

image-map-default

Instapizza

New Delhi, Delhi
3.9

Shop 25, 1st Floor, CSC Basant Enclave, S.F.G.H Scheme, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Instapizza

DLF Cyber City, delhi

Unit 2-A, Building 10, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Instapizza

Sector 18, Noida

Food Court, DLF Mall Of India, Sector 18, Noida

image-map-default

Instapizza

Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

A-11, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

image-map-default
