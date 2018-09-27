The Instapizza in Good Earth City Centre is an awesome place to drop by for one of the best New York Style thin crusts and fresh toppings.
Pizza-Shaped Hole In Your Heart? Instapizza's Got You Covered
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
A two-storey restaurant (one for making orders and one for seating), Instapizza's a fab place for handcrafted pizzas with the freshest ingredients, generous portions, a meat-friendly menu and unlimited toppings for no extra charge. The décor is minimal, with industrial motifs, and the space is abundantly lit. We ordered (and loved) the Garlic Twists, the Veggie Deluxe, the Monster Deep Dish—and some Coke to wash it all down.
The Garlic Twists—you can have them plain, with garlic butter and mozzarella cheese, or like we did, stuffed with either meat or veggies (we had ours with pepperoni, sundried tomatoes and onions, and they were absolutely delicious.). The Monster Deep Dish is a meal for two in itself—a really sumptuous, savoury pie.
What Could Be Better
Pro-Tip
Don't miss the cookies—they're killer!
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
Comments (0)