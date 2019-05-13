If mixing-and-matching your outfits and posting your most fashionable looks on Instagram is your sacred ritual, you’ve GOT to check out our most Insta-worthy finds this week.
Check Out Our Most Insta-Worthy Finds Of The Week
GOT Canvas Tote
OH MY GOT! We're crushing on this Game Of Thrones canvas tote, so hard. If you're a true Khaleesi, you (and your gram) can't miss this.
Wooden Elephant Earrings With Shell Detail
Fun and colourful, this pair of earrings is an interesting combo of the ethnic as well as the contemporary. Pair it up with any solid combo (a tank or a blazer, maybe?) and you’re #OOTDgoals will be sorted.
Straw & Cane Circle Cross-Body
Gorgeous, this bag is, isn’t it? The cane and straw combo is so trendy, and it’s the perfect accessory for a boho look.
Origami Hot Air Balloon Necklace
Thought origami was just limited to paper crafts? This beautiful necklace is bringing it your outfits too! A highlight to your look, remember to get clicked with this on.
Half & Half Statement Tote
One look at this bag, and you know that it’s definitely something out of the ordinary. It’s fun to wear it either way, depending on which colour looks better with your attire.
Ice Cream Print Shoulder Bag
The ice cream print on this cute sling bag looks really fun. The poppy colours look great in pictures too!
Comments (0)