5 #InstaWorthy Finds Of The Week

img-gallery-featured

Want to step up your gram game with on-trend colours and awesome styles? Scroll down to get your hands on our top most, influencer-approved styles this week.

Handcrafted Zebra Print Laptop Bag

Stripe right on this super quirky laptop sleeve made by Modern Myth. It's super spacious & trendy and will make your co-workers so jealous!

merchant image Modern Myth

Khadi Pom-Pom Detail & Floral Embroidered Poncho

Skip your usual tees and dresses, and opt for this beautiful poncho made by Mesmora. We're loving that pom-pom and floral detailing. Plus, it's made with 100% khadi making it super summer-friendly as well!

'Pizza Panda' Slides

These quirky slides have a pizza my heart. They're super cute, hand-painted and come with a cushioned sole as well. Oh, and they're also a new LBB user favourite. 

merchant image Chokhaa

Frida Kahlo Cross-Body

How awesome is this crossbody bag? If you're obsessed with Frida Kahlo (just like us!), you cannot miss this gorgeous kitsch-y bag made by The Art People, a Kolkata-based indie brand.

merchant image The Art People

Crochet Mirror Circle & Diamond Shell Tassel Earrings

Guys, Oun and Back's boho earrings will instantly step up your otherwise dull outfit (and selfie)! They're bright, beautiful and handmade. We love the shells, mirrors and tassel detailing. Double tap, stat.