Want to step up your gram game with on-trend colours and awesome styles? Scroll down to get your hands on our top most, influencer-approved styles this week.
5 #InstaWorthy Finds Of The Week
Want to step up your gram game with on-trend colours and awesome styles? Scroll down to get your hands on our top most, influencer-approved styles this week.
Handcrafted Zebra Print Laptop Bag
Stripe right on this super quirky laptop sleeve made by Modern Myth. It's super spacious & trendy and will make your co-workers so jealous!
Khadi Pom-Pom Detail & Floral Embroidered Poncho
Skip your usual tees and dresses, and opt for this beautiful poncho made by Mesmora. We're loving that pom-pom and floral detailing. Plus, it's made with 100% khadi making it super summer-friendly as well!
'Pizza Panda' Slides
These quirky slides have a pizza my heart. They're super cute, hand-painted and come with a cushioned sole as well. Oh, and they're also a new LBB user favourite.
Frida Kahlo Cross-Body
How awesome is this crossbody bag? If you're obsessed with Frida Kahlo (just like us!), you cannot miss this gorgeous kitsch-y bag made by The Art People, a Kolkata-based indie brand.
Crochet Mirror Circle & Diamond Shell Tassel Earrings
Guys, Oun and Back's boho earrings will instantly step up your otherwise dull outfit (and selfie)! They're bright, beautiful and handmade. We love the shells, mirrors and tassel detailing. Double tap, stat.
Comments (0)