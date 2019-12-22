Want To Learn Aerial Art? Sign Up For This Workshop

Aerial silks is a type of performance in which one or more artists perform aerial acrobatics while hanging from a special fabric. Performers climb the suspended fabric without the use of safety lines, and rely only on their training and skill to ensure safety. They use the fabric to wrap, suspend, fall, swing, and spiral their bodies into and out of various positions.

Please join us for an introductory workshop to experience this unique and challenging art. Arjun is an excellent teacher and we're keen to introduce silks to more people to build an aerial arts community here at Delhi Rock, so do please join us for this.