Hidden Gem: There's A Bakery In Gurgaon Selling Authentic Japanese Baked Goodies

This quaint little bakery is famous for their choux pastry and they make their eclairs with chocolate, fresh cream or a classic custard filling, twice a day! With a baking facility in the back, everything at Iroha is actually super fresh.

Get your fill of doughnuts and twists and don’t forget to try their Kare Pan {or Curry Pan – a dough-based dish filled with curried chicken or vegetables}. They also have the ‘pan’ with a filling of peanut cream, in case you want to skip the savoury stuff.