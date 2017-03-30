Big Wong has the best water chestnut and corn dim sums in the city. They're crunchy in the centre, and are enveloped with a very soft and thin wrap. You might even forget they have non-vegetarian dim sums on the menu.
The Water Chestnut And Corn Dim Sums At Big Wong Are A Must-Have
Delivery Services
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Great For
I liked
More info
They have excellent service, and tasty food, which is very fresh and wholesome.
Also On Big Wong
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Delivery Services
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Comments (0)