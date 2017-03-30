The Water Chestnut And Corn Dim Sums At Big Wong Are A Must-Have

Big Wong

DLF Phase - 4, delhi
SF-55, DLF Galleria, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

Big Wong has the best water chestnut and corn dim sums in the city. They're crunchy in the centre, and are enveloped with a very soft and thin wrap. You might even forget they have non-vegetarian dim sums on the menu.

They have excellent service, and tasty food, which is very fresh and wholesome.

