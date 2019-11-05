Craving For Italian? Drop By This Beautiful Cafe In Cp Now!

Tonino: The ambience is beautiful. One gets the feel of a cafe situated in a lush green setting. It has a rustic vibe with wooden chairs & tables all around. If you want to deviate from the normal outside food & try something especially from the Italian dishes, do give this a shot. Worth it! I ordered Cafe latte, Bruschetta and Baked stuff potatoes with a side salad. All things were delicious and worth the price. The presentation was excellent too.