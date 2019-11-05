Tonino: The ambience is beautiful. One gets the feel of a cafe situated in a lush green setting. It has a rustic vibe with wooden chairs & tables all around. If you want to deviate from the normal outside food & try something especially from the Italian dishes, do give this a shot. Worth it! I ordered Cafe latte, Bruschetta and Baked stuff potatoes with a side salad. All things were delicious and worth the price. The presentation was excellent too.
Craving For Italian? Drop By This Beautiful Cafe In Cp Now!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Everything was nice.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With
Big Group, Bae, Family
Also On Caffe Tonino
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54
Comments (0)