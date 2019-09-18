It’s Always Cocktail Hour At Whisky Samba

I have few old-time favourites that never wane, they continue to remain on my list of must-visit places every month and that’s mainly because they maintain a level of consistency and comfort that, as a regular, I appreciate very much! One such place is, Whisky Samba, I have waxed poetic about the stunning bar, the hunter-chic interiors and the eclectic vibe long enough but apart from the leatherback couches and the spiffy food, it is the fact that Whisky Samba remains on top of their game that keeps me engaged. This is a brand that reinvents themselves regularly, with seasonal food menus and trendy bar menus, this season they’re one of the first to launch a new cocktail menu and I was super thrilled to taste most of the cocktails on day one! The new cocktail menu at Whisky Samba features an array of tipples that are inspired by the four definitive notes of whisky – smoky & peaty, rich & fruity, light & floral and delicate & fresh, I loved the fact that they drew inspiration from their core vibe of whiskies. These flavours have translated into reimagining classic cocktails with a twist using legendary drams across the menu, for Smoky & Peaty they have the Islay Nectar where the bar has used Laphroaig 10 years and Ballantine’s Finest combined with Vermouth, Smoked Honey and Lemon Peel, creating a cocktail that’s both fresh and wintery. Then there is the Van Gogh Swirls and Smokes made with Laphroaig 10 years, Jim Beam, Amaretto, Angostura Bitters and Burnt Pineapple, a combination of tropical flavours and the nuttiness of Amaretto. Though my true favourites have got to be the Rich & Fruity Samba Sours with JW Black Label, Amaretto, Egg White and Candied Orange, quite reminiscent of a whisky sour with the addition of Amaretto. And the Carribean Cardi with White Rum, Lime, Home-made Spiced Falernum, Egg White, Aromatic Bitters and Dehydrated Orange where the Falernum stands out like a star! For those of you who prefer lighter cocktails, there is the Light & Floral selection that includes the Peach & Pear GinTo with fruit-infused Gin, Jade Tonic, Watermelon slice and a gorgeous garnish of Edible Flowers. For a more exotic experience, don’t miss the Truffle Express with Pineapple and Truffled Fat washed Absolute vodka blended with Lemon Cordial, Soda and the kick-off King Chilli Oil. For the ‘Delicate & Fresh’ aspect of flavours they have the Shoulder Tap with Monkey Shoulder, Dry Sake, Salted Honey Water, Angostura Bitters and Basil Leaf where the sake is the ideal twist, ‘delicate’ also features the ominous-sounding but very delicious, Black Mamba 2.0 that is made with Black Tea Infused with Bombay Sapphire gin, Campari, Lime Juice, Orange Juice, Simple Syrup, Red Pepper and Celery Leaves. Now you know where your next cocktail sojourn ought to be, have an extra few for me!