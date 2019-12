What's a better way to spend a Friday than watching a masterpiece with your crew at this really cool Gurgaon spot?! Head to For Old Time's Sake to be a part of the screening of 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', an ultimate satire that Bollywood can boast of. Trust us, watching an epic Bollywood movie with a bunch of other film fanatics will be super fun. So, keep your evening free!

The price is inclusive of the cost of the screening and a round of beverages (soft drinks).