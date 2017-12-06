Jain Chawal Wale In CP Makes Killer Chole Bhature And Rajma Chawal

Jain Chawal Wale is a small yet very busy outlet near Regal Building, Connaught Place. It’s famous for its chole bhature and rajma chawal that are extremely affordable.

It’s perfect for when you’re at CP and craving authentic north Indian food, but are on a shoe-string budget. Also, people who hate too much oil in their food will love this place.

It’s a small dhaba-type outlet, so don’t come expecting anything fancy. They have tall tables where you can stand and eat your food. Many people even drive by to order and eat in their cars right outside the stall.

We can’t get enough of their chole bhature and rajma chawal. They also give these delicious chips along with each dish; makes our day!