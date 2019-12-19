Jain Coffee House: Fruit Sandwiches & Ancient Coffee Machines In Chandni Chowk

Jain Coffee House is masked by stacks of boris in the front, making it look like a little bit like a godown, and had it not been for the presence of a large metal apparatus emitting foamy hot liquid inside what looked like cannisters, we would have just carried on without the slightest hint of what lay inside. The coffee machine is a little bit like the ones we encountered at 90s Indian weddings, but we feel like this one goes way back- possibly to 1948, when this little establishment was founded. However, unlike the milky overly sweet coffee which we all remember, this one’s pretty customisable. We asked the owner to prepare a strong cuppa with very little sugar and this is exactly what we received- with a sprinkle of chocolate powder, of course. And it was pretty delish.