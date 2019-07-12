We're chuffed to bits about these AWESOME Jaipur brands, all stocked up on LBB for under INR 999! If you're looking for authentic Jaipur style apparel that doesn't break the bank, this is where your search ends. Shop world famous, hand block printed, handwoven, pure cotton clothing with these up and coming brands.
Shop Jaipur's Coolest, Newest- And Super Affordable- Brands On LBB
We're chuffed to bits about these AWESOME Jaipur brands, all stocked up on LBB for under INR 999! If you're looking for authentic Jaipur style apparel that doesn't break the bank, this is where your search ends. Shop world famous, hand block printed, handwoven, pure cotton clothing with these up and coming brands.
IDALIA
If you're anything like us, your work wardrobe severely overlaps with your casuals - frenzied work environments and all that. This brand's super comfy, HR-approved, uber-cool tops have been flooding our carts and you've gotta add 'em to yours stat! IDALIA specialises in comfortable three-fourth lengths, colours that are just a tad offbeat, and fusion prints that amp up basic styles.
For folks who run around all day, shift from desk to drinks with no time to change in between - you can NOT miss this brand's versatile clothing. It starts at INR 599, and everything you love is selling out fast.
MYSHKA
Everyone will agree- a breezy maxi dress is the perfect summer staple. It's super comfy and barely requires any extra styling. To help you get your summer wardrobe on-point, Myshka's curated a list of gorgeous, easy breezy maxis (at easy, breezy prices!)
From Tangerine orange to bright red to sunny yellow, they've left no colour untapped. A lot of their styles feature hand block prints, cutesy fringe details and ALL of their clothes come in breathable fabrics (making them summer friendly).
Price range: INR 412 - 937
RUBELLITE
Your one stop destination to Jaipur's royalty-inspired tunics, Rubellite's collection features tie-dyes, checks, gorgeous colour contrasts and a whole lot more. All their clothes have a comfy straight fit (not too body hugging). We love the way they experiment with buttons, top-down cuts, flirty slits and Anarkali flares too!
Their gorgeous website and our fashion-forward friends confirm, all their products are A1 quality and look stunning on every occasion. Be it a small get-together at home, lunch with the girls or even a date with hubby. Paired with the right set of jhumkas or kohlapuris, you'll look like a Jaipur maharani in their styles.
Price Range: INR 480 - 899
