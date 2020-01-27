The Jaipur Literature Festival 2020 Is Almost Here! Booked Your Tickets Yet?

img-gallery-featured

Jaipur Literature Festival, Diggi Palace

Entry FREE

Thu - Mon | 23-27 Jan, 2020

9:00 AM - 6:30 PM

Hotel Diggi Palace

Address: Shivaji Marg, C Scheme, Jaipur, Rajasthan

What's Happening

Jaipur Literature Festival, which is one of the biggest literature festivals in the world, is back and as always, brings authors, artists, literary historians, and thinkers under one roof, to interact, ideate, and engage. The festival, which has always proven to be the most fun trip one could take to jaipur (albeit, crowded), promises the best of Indian and International authors and artists getting candid over various topics such as literature, politics, popular culture, and much more.

This year's line-up will see authors like William Dalrymple, Meenakshi Reddy Madhavan, Aanchal Malhotra, Lisa Ray, Manu S. Pillai, and even Tom Holland! There are also live music performances by various artists, however the tickets for those need to be bought separately. The final line-up for the Jaipur Music Stage isn't disclosed yet, but you'll read it here when it is.

How's The Venue

The lit fest is happening at Hotel Diggi Palace & Fort, which is a group of hotels in the pink city. The property is nothing short of stunning, and promises a luxurious and relaxing stay for visitors.

Pro-Tip

We suggest you register online right away, since registrations will only be possible offline closer to the event.

Price

Entry is absolutely FREE

