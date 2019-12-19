Jaipur Rugs: A Champion Of Exquisite Carpets & Their Makers

A social enterprise that began with just nine artisans, Jaipur Rugs is now 40 years old, with over 40,000 artisans {from 600 villages across India} who’ve been trained from scratch.

They’ve made the process very simple for these artisans too—the raw material required is dropped off at their houses, after which the artisans work at their convenience and schedule, and the final product is picked up from their doorsteps.

Aside from this, Jaipur Rugs is doing everything it can to give these artisans a good life—from education, scholarship programs, and health insurance, these artisans are well taken care of. We think corporates out there could learn a thing or two, eh?