Jaipur Rugs: A Champion Of Exquisite Carpets & Their Makers
Aiding Artisans
A social enterprise that began with just nine artisans, Jaipur Rugs is now 40 years old, with over 40,000 artisans {from 600 villages across India} who’ve been trained from scratch.
They’ve made the process very simple for these artisans too—the raw material required is dropped off at their houses, after which the artisans work at their convenience and schedule, and the final product is picked up from their doorsteps.
Aside from this, Jaipur Rugs is doing everything it can to give these artisans a good life—from education, scholarship programs, and health insurance, these artisans are well taken care of. We think corporates out there could learn a thing or two, eh?
The Rug Life
The Jaipur Rugs store is a 3,000-square feet space in Gurgaon, but is far from just another fancy showroom selling rugs; they’ve got artisans here to show walk-in customers what goes into weaving these beautiful rugs. That way you can learn just what goes into making each hand-knotted carpet and if you wish, you can even try your hand at the age-old craft of rug weaving from the expert artisans here.
Carpe{t} Diem
Coming to the rugs and carpets available here, you can take your pick from among their various styles—Classic, Flat Weaves, Modern, Overdyed, Solids, and Transitional. Their collection is extensive and lovely, so you’ll need plenty of time and a decisive friend to help you make a choice.
The Flat Weave collection is especially great if you want to update your house to give it a bright, minimal look. They even have collections by designers such as Jenny Jones, Jennifer Adams, and Luli Sanchez {keep in mind these will be quite expensive}.
Our favourites however, were from the Artisans Original Collection, which featured original {and gorgeous} designs from the artisans themselves.
Price: INR 2,400 – INR 9.3 lakh
