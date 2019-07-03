Up For Street Food Hopping In Jaipur? Start With These Legendary Places

If you’re planning to wander in the lanes of Jaipur, then here’s our guide to the best street food stops. These places are all pocket-friendly and offer tasty food that’ll give you the essence of true Rajasthani cuisine.

Rawat Mishtan Bhandar

Located in the centre of the city, it’s the most popular place to hog on the oh-so-famous pyaaz kachoris. These fried treats are spicy, crispy and perfect for those who are looking for a quick snack to fill them up. Though it’s a restaurant, it is always crowded for mirchi vada, samosa, dal kachori etc.

Sweet Shops

Rawat Mishtan Bhandar

Opp. Polovictory Cinema, Station Road, Sindhi Camp, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Pandit Kulfi

Head to ‘Pandit Kulfi’ near the iconic Hawa Mahal for yummy flavoured kulfi. Pan and badaam kulfi are the bestsellers here. Ensure you keep some time handy when you go here since you might have to wait some time for your turn to come!

Street Food

Pandit Kulfi

4.4

110 & 111, Hawa Mahal Road, Pink City, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Sahu Ki Chai

Jaipur locals love their tea, and that is pretty evident from the various stalls that line the roads. One of the prime ones is Sahu Tea Stall that was started way back in 1968. They use the age old technique of brewing tea on coal, hence adding that smoky flavour.

Fast Food Restaurants

Sahu Ki Chai

4.1

365, Choura Rasta, Pink City, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Nand Chaat Bhandar

Fashion street is not only a shopper’s paradise but also the place for chaat lovers. Nand’s pani puri has a fan following of its own. Various types of tangy, sweet chutneys add taste to the chaat, making it one of a kind.

Also, Chawla’s is another famous chaat spot right opposite Nand’s, terming both of them their biggest competitors.

Street Food

Nand Chat Bhandar

4.2

Rajapark, Jaipur, Rajasthan

  • Price for two: ₹ 100

Kishan Lal Govind Naraian Agarwal Lassiwala

This place was established in 1944, even before we got our independence, so you know the quality will be over the top. The lassi that they serve is given in traditional kulhads, filled to the brim with malai. You also get delectable aloo tikkis with it for you to munch on.

Fast Food Restaurants

Lassiwala

Shop 312, MI Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan

  • Price for two: ₹ 200

Pandit Pav Bhaji

Craving for some buttery goodness? Then, go to Sarojini Marg and order a plate of pao bhaaji at Pandit’s. The flavoursome bhaaji takes the whole experience to a whole new level, and you’d probably forget that this dish was originally from Mumbai.

Street Food

Shree Nath Pav Bhaji Center

4.0

Shop 4, Sarojni Marg, Statue Circle, C Scheme, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Sanjay Restaurant - Egg Dee

Serving around 20 different types of omelettes, Sanjay Sharma is a known name across Jaipur now. His masala omelette and egg pizza are a must-have when there. Interestingly enough, Sanjay was a contestant on Masterchef India, which should give you an idea of the greatness of the omelettes there.

Casual Dining

Sanjay Restaurant - Egg Dee

4.3

Janta Store, B-18 & 19, Bapu Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Sethi Bar-Be-Que

Talking about non vegetarian delicacies, this barbeque place at Raja Park does the best chicken tikkas in the whole of Pink city. People usually line up with their cars, and grab a quick bite, making it a popularly crowded eatery. Go for the lasooni and haryali tikka also if you have any space left in your tummies.

Casual Dining

Sethi Bar Be Que

4.1

Puniya Complex, Shop 10 & 11, Near Hotel Ramada, Raja Park, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Falahaar

A haven for vegetarians, especially the ones who are fasting, Falahaar has sabudaana khichdi on the menu that everyone opts for. But what makes this place stand out is the creamy shrikhand. No one does it better, and there are tons of people who’ll vouch for this.

Fast Food Restaurants

Falahaar

4.1

Evershine Tower, Ground Floor, Amrapali Circle, Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Gulab Ji Chai

Coming back to the love for tea that Jaipur folks possess, we move towards Gulaab ji chai waale in Ganpati Plaza. Order a hot glass of piping masala tea with their famous bun maska or bun kachori for the perfect breakfast or mid day snack. Note that this stall shuts by 6 pm, so make sure to reach as early as possible. 

Street Food

Gulab Ji Chai Wale

B-5, Sindhi Camp, Nirmal Vihar, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Mahaveer Rabri Bhandar

If you have a sweet tooth then you have to eat the rabri at Mahaveer rabri waala at least once in your lifetime. The kesar rabri is to die for, and we’ll go back to Jaipur just to hog on this sweet dish.

Fast Food Restaurants

Mahaveer Rabri Bhandar

4.1

Near Gopalpura Puliya, Opp. HP Petrol Pump, Tonk Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Masala Chowk

If you have less time and want to experience all of Jaipur’s food offerings under one roof, then go straight to Masala Chowk. From golgappe to South Indian dosas, you’ll find numerous stalls and options in this vicinity.

Food Courts

Masala Chowk

4.3

Bardia Colony, Adarsh Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan

