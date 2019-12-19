As the name suggests, this place is best for its Italian food. I was surprised to see the portion sizes which were more than enough for two people. You should try their absolutely delicious pasta, and if you are looking for something healthy, try their Caesar salad. There are some places that give you the feel-good vibe and Jamie's Italian is one of those places. So if you are someone who loves Italian food, you should check out this place.
Shopping At Ambience Mall? Swing By Jamie's For Delicious Italian Fare
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: CHHATTARPUR
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Best To Go With?
Family and Big Group
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Micromax Moulsari Avenue Rapid
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: SUBHASH NAGAR
