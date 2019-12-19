Shopping At Ambience Mall? Swing By Jamie's For Delicious Italian Fare

Casual Dining

Jamie's Italian

Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ambience Mall, 3rd Floor, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

View 3 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

As the name suggests, this place is best for its Italian food. I was surprised to see the portion sizes which were more than enough for two people. You should try their absolutely delicious pasta, and if you are looking for something healthy, try their Caesar salad. There are some places that give you the feel-good vibe and Jamie's Italian is one of those places. So if you are someone who loves Italian food, you should check out this place.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Family and Big Group

