Jamie's Italian for Sausage Pappardelle and Cocktails

It’s no secret that Jamie Oliver can cook well, but does that mean his chain of restaurants can provide us with food that tastes as if Oliver himself were cooking you a meal at home? Well, yes.

Once you get past the superlatives on the double-sided menu {Our Famous Prawn Linguine, Jamie’s Sausage Pappardelle, Ultimate Lamb Burger, Funky Chips} you realise you’re quite spoilt for choice. We suggest you order a drink from their vast drinks menu while deciding; we tried the Vanilla & Lemon Martini and loved it!