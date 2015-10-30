Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s new Delhi offering is a family-style restaurant that serves up a mix of pastas, pizzas, cocktails and sides.
Jamie's Italian for Sausage Pappardelle and Cocktails
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: CHHATTARPUR
Shortcut
Eat
Jamie’s Sausage Pappardelle
Drink
Vanilla and Lemon Martini
Winning
Relaxed ambience
An Italian affair
It’s no secret that Jamie Oliver can cook well, but does that mean his chain of restaurants can provide us with food that tastes as if Oliver himself were cooking you a meal at home? Well, yes.
Once you get past the superlatives on the double-sided menu {Our Famous Prawn Linguine, Jamie’s Sausage Pappardelle, Ultimate Lamb Burger, Funky Chips} you realise you’re quite spoilt for choice. We suggest you order a drink from their vast drinks menu while deciding; we tried the Vanilla & Lemon Martini and loved it!
So what should I eat?
Start with the Wild Mushroom Bruschetta, or the Crispy Squid. For the main course, we recommend Jamie’s Sausage Pappardelle {the crunchy bread crumbs really take the dish up a notch}, or the Spicy Chilli Lamb pizza {super crispy!}. We would have liked to sample the Grilled Pork Chops or the Lamb Chops Scottadittoh, but neither were available at the time.
Desserts include Tiramisu {with a hint of orange, yum!}, crunchy almond tart, pannacotta, brownie, and a sweet sorbet, which are all good.
What does it look like?
The decor is rustic, yet modern: An open-plan kitchen half hidden behind a brick wall on one end, a long bar at the entrance, comfy booths, blackboards with the day’s specials on them, a wall that has garlic, tomatoes and chillies hanging off it, and a colourful ‘chandelier’ made with bangles.
So, we’re saying
Snag yourself a booth at Jamie’s Italian to enjoy an easy, comfortable night out with family or friends, over drinks and dinner.
Where: 3rd Floor, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj
Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur
Contact: 011 40870032
Price: INR 1,500 for two {excluding alcohol + tax}
Timings: 12pm – 11pm
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Micromax Moulsari Avenue Rapid
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: SUBHASH NAGAR
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: CHHATTARPUR
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Micromax Moulsari Avenue Rapid
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: SUBHASH NAGAR
Comments (0)