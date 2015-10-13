A Sneak Peek Into Jamie's Pizzeria

One of the USPs of Jamie’s Pizzeria is the dough, which is prepared fresh every day. The menu offers both vegetarian and non-vegetarian pizzas, ranging from the usual Italian options to even some Indianised ones. However, we were more wowed by the Garlic Bread than the pizza. Crusty, crispy and topped with fresh garlic, this is served with a flavoursome, mildly spicy dip.

The Chili Freak and the Delhi Hot pizzas are ideal options if you thrive on spice. We’re warning you though, keep those freshly-brewed iced teas in close proximity. The Courgette and Potato Pomodoro was the star of the show for us, with its juicy courgette bits, dollops of fresh mozzarella cheese and mini baked potatoes.

They’re yet to acquire a liquor license. When they do get one, they plan to serve beer and a few select wines.

Where: 3rd floor, Ambience Mall, Gurgaon

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur

Contact: 0124 4665391

Price: INR 900 for two {approx.}

Find them on Facebook here.