With Jamie's Pizzeria {by Jamie Oliver} to open its doors to the public today, we're giving you some inside info, so you know what to expect at the celebrity chef's first restaurant in India.
A Sneak Peek Into Jamie's Pizzeria
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Micromax Moulsari Avenue Rapid
Eat
Courgette and Potato Pomodoro Pizza, Garlic Bread
Drink
Home-made Iced Tea
Winning
Their open kitchen where you can see your pizza being prepared from scratch, right from the rolling of the dough to the tossing, the topping and the baking.
The DL on the ambience
Jamie’s Pizzeria occupies a small space {seven or eight tables} on the third floor of Gurgaon’s Ambience Mall. The restaurant gets plenty of natural light, is bright and cheery and displays some fun colourful art on the main wall. The open kitchen ensures you constantly have something to look at, and can keep an eye on the prep status of your pizza. The large bay window provides a beautiful view {but only at night, when the flyover and buildings in the distance are all lit up.}
Fresh dough, fresh cheese and a pinch of spice
One of the USPs of Jamie’s Pizzeria is the dough, which is prepared fresh every day. The menu offers both vegetarian and non-vegetarian pizzas, ranging from the usual Italian options to even some Indianised ones. However, we were more wowed by the Garlic Bread than the pizza. Crusty, crispy and topped with fresh garlic, this is served with a flavoursome, mildly spicy dip.
The Chili Freak and the Delhi Hot pizzas are ideal options if you thrive on spice. We’re warning you though, keep those freshly-brewed iced teas in close proximity. The Courgette and Potato Pomodoro was the star of the show for us, with its juicy courgette bits, dollops of fresh mozzarella cheese and mini baked potatoes.
They’re yet to acquire a liquor license. When they do get one, they plan to serve beer and a few select wines.
Where: 3rd floor, Ambience Mall, Gurgaon
Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur
Contact: 0124 4665391
Price: INR 900 for two {approx.}
Find them on Facebook here.
