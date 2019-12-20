Jamun & Lychee Honey? Pick Yourself A Jar By Societe Naturelle

If choosing from a range of honey is a concept you can’t wrap your head around, go straight for the Raw Honey. It’s in its purest form, so it’s unheated, unpasteurised, and unprocessed, which keeps all the essential nutrients intact—great for consumption as well as application. Hello, homemade face packs and hair masks.

While the name might suggest that these are bottles of flavoured honey, each variety of honey actually indicates the flower the nectar has been extracted from. So Lychee Honey comes from the nectar of lychee trees, Eucalyptus Honey from eucalyptus trees, Jamun Honey from…you get the drift.