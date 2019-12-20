A tiny little place nestled in the corner of Galleria Market, Janaab serves up some fantastic Awadhi and Mughlai cuisine.
Janaab In Galleria Is A Hidden Trove Of Delish Mughlai Food
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
What's On The Menu?
While relatively new, the quality at Janaab is at par with any other fancy restaurant I’ve eaten at {I’m looking at you Pandara Road}. When it comes to space, the homely restaurant seats maybe 10 to 12 people; not enough for a full blown office party, but still perfect for a quiet little get-together. A little like those hole in the wall places in Old Delhi with the flavours to match.
Must-Order
My must-have dishes here are the Galavti Kebab and the Shahi Nihari. The Galavti is beautifully cooked and starts falling apart as you pick it up. Pair it up with Warki Paratha and you’re set.
So, We're Saying...
This place is perfect for those who’re looking for excellent, melt-in-your mouth kebabs and rolls, with a small-yet-scrumptious menu.
If you’re a fan of the food in Old Delhi but just can’t make the trip, this is the perfect substitute.
P.S.: They also deliver.
#LBBTip
You can’t pay by card yet, so you may want to make a trip to the ATM first. They do, however, take mobile wallet payments.
