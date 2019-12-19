Tobiko is a joint in Gurgaon which gives you Japanese Pan Asian cuisine. I was amazed to see the live preparation of the sushi right in front of the eyes. I tried this tofu/edamame sushi with Wasabi Aioli and Teriyaki Sauces. It was so delicious in taste and beautiful in appearance.
This Joint In G-Town Serves Amazing Japanese Pan Asian Cuisine
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Kids, Bae
Also On Tobiko
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Comments (0)