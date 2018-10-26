This New Boutique Bakery Does Japanese Cheesecake, Four Cheese Bread & More

Bread Talk, a leading boutique bakery chain in Asia, is now open at Select City Walk, Saket. They offer a unique shopping experience where you can "Tong and Tray - Pick and pay". The best part is that this place offers a wide variety of freshly baked soft bread and cakes. The bakery believes that its creations have a life of their own, a unique personality, with a story to each and every piece. I loved their signature Floss bun (BreadTalk's hottest selling signature creation), Japan Light Cheesecake, Messy buns, Pumpkin loaf, and Raisin California Dry Cake. The menu has ample options to satisfy your taste buds such as buns, Danish doughnuts, whole cakes (also available in slices), dry cakes, steam cakes, loaves, sandwiches, and puffs. My top recommendations: 1. Japanese cheesecake - very light fluffy cake. Each bite gave a melt-in-the-mouth sensation. This airy cake is made using wheat flour, cheese, milk, butter, and eggs. 2. Four cheese bread was another stellar preparation which had yellow onion, cheddar, mozzarella, and parsley. 3. Ultimate chocolate messy bun - this Danish pastry with thick flavourful cream is ultimate. Every bite is a delicious mess. 4. Angel cake - super soft cake with the best of both worlds - chocolate and vanilla. 5. Green tea swiss roll - I love green tea, and this cake made me crave for more. The cold coffee and cappuccino paired up well with these savoury and sweet items.