Java Plum does a contemporary line of handcrafted Italian leather handbags that will last you for ages.
Cat's Outta The Bag: These Italian Leather Handbags Are Made In Gurgaon & Last Forever
Bagging A Spot For Itself
We’re loving the explosion of new design and its influence on accessories in the market, but we also know that a lot of bags we see and fall in love with aren’t built to last. For the kind of relationship that goes on forever, it comes down to the material, and it doesn’t get more proper than leather.
Java Plum does beautiful bags in leather that are neither too sombre nor ridiculously priced, making these bags trendy and accessible.
What Starts On A Vespa…
Started by a Gurgaon girl, Java Plum became a mission the day she hired a Vespa to ride from Tuscany to the Italian countryside on a mission to find the best tanneries, after having spent almost a year apprenticing with an artisan in Naples. All of Java Plum’s leather still comes from the two tanneries Ayesha sourced from that sunny day, and under her supervision, her specially-trained crasftmen turn the material into these little beauties that we really want to get our hands on.
… Ends In Gurgaon
Java Plum operates out of a workshop in Udyog Vihar, complete with fuschia ceiling fans. Visitors may drop by on appointment only, and can even work with Ayesha on customisations if needed.
About The Handbags
We found them eternal yet trendy–a great spot to be in. The colours and cuts are classic, but with a new age smartness and a few surprises as and when they seems appropriate. Best of all, the bags come with a key holder. For aficionados who know that a top zip can ruin the shape and construct of a bag, they’ll be happy to know that the ones with magnetic clasps also come with an inside safety hook, making it difficult for belongings to escape.
We love the product detail on Java Plum’s page, which shows how many items can fit inside each bag {we know we’re going to stuff our entire lives into these miraculously expandable bags}.
What’s New At Java Plum?
Their digitally printed bags that are completely customisable make for great gifts. Just give Java Plum a photograph you’d like printed on one of their bags, and they’d be happy to do it for you.
If you’re looking for a laptop bag that’s efficient without being clunky, call Ayesha up and see if one of their existing designs can be sized to your specifications.
So We’re Thinking…
Shop from Java Plum for its contemporary handbags {we’re crushing on the Ischia Bronze} and don’t forget to check out their belts, either {which can be customised} and wallets before you hit ‘Pay’. Sling, clutch or tote; you should find what you’re looking for here.
Prices: Day handbags between INR 6,500 and INR 13,200; sling bags start at INR 4,000
