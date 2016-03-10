Sustainable living and conscious clothing is redefined by Korra’s jeans and jackets. With everything from custom fittings to trying it out at home, this is what we recommend for a new pair.
Korra’s Sustainable Jeans and Jackets are the Ticket to Conscious Living
There’s no reason to be too blue, if you’ve had to let go of your comfy, just-the-right-shade pair of jeans. You can always scout the scene before you give up your hoarding habits.
Allow us to present Korra’s new line of jeans, owning the Made in India label. Produced by a solid team {with a history in Levi’s and Dockers brands}, they use natural products and processes to perfectly manufacture every pair of jeans. They’re huge champions of the environment and its sustainability, echoed in their use of natural and recycled raw materials, all sourced locally.
Mass and Material
Attempting to stay away from mass manufacturing, and in an effort to bring the user closer to the maker, one tailor is responsible for a single pair of jeans from start to finish. Each product is then marked with the tailor’s signature, so you can be sure of traceability.
The denim is made from 100 per cent organic cotton {so are the threads}, and the indigo dye is a 100 per cent organic, too. The zippers are chosen from Ideal Fasteners, who make the Idea Earth range from recycled fibre {find out more here}.
It’s in the Jeans
Light, breathable and armed with a story, Korra’s line of jeans for both men and women take care of two necessary prerequisites. Firstly, your jeans arrive with a story, so you don’t have to spend years giving it one, and secondly, you can be sure the organic cotton made denim will hug your hips a lot better than most others.
We are also digging their Korra Anatomy series along with their jackets. Go in for a custom fitting, if you will. We assure you, you won’t regret it.
Where: Shop here.
Price: INR 2,900 upwards
Timings: 9.30am – 6pm
Contact: 011 41764176 or write to hello@korra.in
Check out their website here. Follow their Facebook page here.
