High-Waisted Jeans? Drop By This Really Cool Store For Denims

Bottomz is one of my favourite places to shop for denims. They have some really good quality denim that is equivalent to the quality of Zara at a fraction of price. The first pair of denim is a side slit denim which I spotted in some stores for over 4k and I got it for 1800. The second one is the classic high waist slim fit denim for 1600 The third one is my favourite flair ripped denim that is one classic Zara pair of denim which was for 5999 when I saw them first. I got it for 1600 I just love this store for being super affordable and casual at the same time.