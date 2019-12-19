Jewellery Junkies, This Affordable Brand Has Endless Options For You

Voylla's got more options than most jewellery websites I've come across. Everything is also fairly affordable, which makes it great for impulse shopping. While they've got a lot of lovely traditional designs (that are perfect if you've got a family wedding to attend and don't want to spend the big bucks), I was more drawn to their contemporary stuff. Since contemporary gold is currently trending (and is always gorgeous in general), I gravitated to that section a little more naturally. They also have some really pretty indianwear alternatives, in silver as well. You'll find lots of jhumkis, chandelier earrings, studs, and kaan-phool style earrings. While I mostly tried their contemporary earrings, a colleague mentioned she'd actually bought really pretty traditional jewellery from here for a family wedding, too. It's clearly a good idea across styles. In case you prefer the touch-and-feel experience, they've got a bunch of stores across Delhi NCR as well.