Jewellery Junkies, This Affordable Brand Has Endless Options For You

Jewellery Shops

Voylla Fashion Jewelry

Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
4.2

D-76, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Voylla's got more options than most jewellery websites I've come across. Everything is also fairly affordable, which makes it great for impulse shopping. While they've got a lot of lovely traditional designs (that are perfect if you've got a family wedding to attend and don't want to spend the big bucks), I was more drawn to their contemporary stuff. Since contemporary gold is currently trending (and is always gorgeous in general), I gravitated to that section a little more naturally. They also have some really pretty indianwear alternatives, in silver as well. You'll find lots of jhumkis, chandelier earrings, studs, and kaan-phool style earrings. While I mostly tried their contemporary earrings, a colleague mentioned she'd actually bought really pretty traditional jewellery from here for a family wedding, too. It's clearly a good idea across styles. In case you prefer the touch-and-feel experience, they've got a bunch of stores across Delhi NCR as well.

What Could Be Better

The Voylla site can sometimes be hard to navigate (it bounces back to the top, or to a certain point which needs you to scroll all over again), which can be an annoyance.

Pro Tip

They've recently launched a new collection called the Republic of Jewels that focuses on the Indian traditions and crafts of different cities. For those who love highly Indianised, ethnic jewellery, this collection with everything from zardozi, and meenakari to kundan and bidri work is perfect.

Voylla Fashion Jewelry

Dwarka, New Delhi
5.0

Reliance Mall, Sector 13, Dwarka, New Delhi

Voylla Fashion Jewelry

South Extension - 1, New Delhi
4.4

Shop A-13, Ring Road, South Extension 1, New Delhi

Voylla Fashion Jewelry

Kamla Nagar, New Delhi
3.5

9, Ground Floor, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Voylla Fashion Jewelry

Karol Bagh, New Delhi
4.2

9, Block 13, Ajmal Khan Road, WEA, Karol Bagh, New Delhi

Voylla Fashion Jewelry

Sector 18, Noida
4.2

DLF Mall Of India, 2nd Floor, 311, Sector 18, Noida

Voylla Fashion Jewelry

Sector 32, Noida
4.3

Logix City Center Mall, Plot BW-58, Sector 32, Noida

Voylla Fashion Jewelry

Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad
5.0

Gaur Central Mall, Plot A-1/A-4, Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad

Voylla Fashion Jewelry

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh

The Grand Venice Mall, Ground Floor, Plot SH-3, Near Pari Chowk, Greater Noida

Voylla Fashion Jewelry

IGI Airport, New Delhi

Worldmark 3, Near Indira Gandhi International Airport, Aerocity, New Delhi

Voylla Fashion Jewelry

Dwarka, New Delhi
4.0

Vikas Surya Arcade, Shop G-2 & G-13, Plot 8, Sector 11, Dwarka, New Delhi

