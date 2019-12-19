Voylla's got more options than most jewellery websites I've come across. Everything is also fairly affordable, which makes it great for impulse shopping. While they've got a lot of lovely traditional designs (that are perfect if you've got a family wedding to attend and don't want to spend the big bucks), I was more drawn to their contemporary stuff. Since contemporary gold is currently trending (and is always gorgeous in general), I gravitated to that section a little more naturally. They also have some really pretty indianwear alternatives, in silver as well. You'll find lots of jhumkis, chandelier earrings, studs, and kaan-phool style earrings. While I mostly tried their contemporary earrings, a colleague mentioned she'd actually bought really pretty traditional jewellery from here for a family wedding, too. It's clearly a good idea across styles. In case you prefer the touch-and-feel experience, they've got a bunch of stores across Delhi NCR as well.
Jewellery Junkies, This Affordable Brand Has Endless Options For You
The Voylla site can sometimes be hard to navigate (it bounces back to the top, or to a certain point which needs you to scroll all over again), which can be an annoyance.
They've recently launched a new collection called the Republic of Jewels that focuses on the Indian traditions and crafts of different cities. For those who love highly Indianised, ethnic jewellery, this collection with everything from zardozi, and meenakari to kundan and bidri work is perfect.
