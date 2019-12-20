If you’re looking for gorgeous vintage, modern, fusion and ethnic jewellery all under one roof, head straight to Aquamarine in Khan Market.
Mumbai's Favourite Jewellery Store Is Knocking Our Socks Off
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Shortcut
Get Stoned
When Aquamarine finally opened in Delhi this year, we were pretty excited; although it sounds like a cliche, we really did think that this store definitely has something for everyone—from the pickiest of people to women who don’t usually wear any jewellery at all.
Pearls, gold, kundan, diamonds; we saw them all – each prettier than the last. Pick from dangling jhumkas, elegant drop earrings, statement bangles, stone rings, anklets, huge neckpieces and a whole lot more. We guarantee this is a store you’re going to want to linger in.
You’ll also find a whole bunch of Bollywood actresses sporting jewellery from here {apparently, it’s Deepika Padukone’s favourite}, so you know you’re in good company.
So, We're Saying
You’ll find a whole lot of beautiful semi precious and artificial jewellery here too — and while we wouldn’t call the store inexpensive, there are definitely some affordable options: We know our eyes lingered on more than a few things, for more than a few minutes.
This store is also ideal for when you need to buy that perfect gift for your SO, and don’t have time to run around.
Follow them on Facebook here.
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Comments (0)