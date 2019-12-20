Mumbai's Favourite Jewellery Store Is Knocking Our Socks Off

When Aquamarine finally opened in Delhi this year, we were pretty excited; although it sounds like a cliche, we really did think that this store definitely has something for everyone—from the pickiest of people to women who don’t usually wear any jewellery at all.

Pearls, gold, kundan, diamonds; we saw them all – each prettier than the last. Pick from dangling jhumkas, elegant drop earrings, statement bangles, stone rings, anklets, huge neckpieces and a whole lot more. We guarantee this is a store you’re going to want to linger in.

You’ll also find a whole bunch of Bollywood actresses sporting jewellery from here {apparently, it’s Deepika Padukone’s favourite}, so you know you’re in good company.