Escape To This 80-Year-Old Home In The Hills With Bae

The house {named Chestnut House} was built way back in 1933 by a Sanskrit scholar, for his Polish wife. The homestay comprises two large suites, two rooms and accompanying ante rooms with every room. The colour palettes are inspired by various flowers and berries.

The Kafal room for instance, has been done up keeping in mind the wild tangy berry by the same name; what’s more, it has two large windows which are great for spectacular views.