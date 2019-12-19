An 80-year-old house in the middle of nowhere {read: South Gola Himalayan Range}, Jilling Terraces is the perfect spot to abscond to when you just want to curl up and breathe in spectacular views or spend some quality time with your SO.
Escape To This 80-Year-Old Home In The Hills With Bae
Shortcut
Rooms With A View
The house {named Chestnut House} was built way back in 1933 by a Sanskrit scholar, for his Polish wife. The homestay comprises two large suites, two rooms and accompanying ante rooms with every room. The colour palettes are inspired by various flowers and berries.
The Kafal room for instance, has been done up keeping in mind the wild tangy berry by the same name; what’s more, it has two large windows which are great for spectacular views.
Au Nature
If you do decide to step out of the cocoon they’ve created, there is much to explore. Just ask the peeps to plan an itinerary for you and sign up for a trek or sightseeing session; nearby attractions include Panyali Trail, Kanarkha Trail and Gaula River Trail.
They also have in-house spring water, which has guests {especially the ones coming from polluted cities} going gaga with admiration.
Anything Else?
The homestay boasts of a kitchen which prepares only the freshest meals from ingredients that are sourced from local farmers {think plump, juicy vegetables}. The chefs are all locals, trained by the peeps at Jilling Terraces. The focus is on local food {dal batki, koyle ki roti etc} but the in-house chef can prepare an array of cuisines, including Italian and Chinese, and also desserts like apple pie.
And if like us, the thought of leaving behind your pets has you shedding copious amounts of tears, wipe them away; they let you bring your furry friend along and keep him/her in your rooms!
Where: Matial Village, Dhari Tehsil, Nainital, Uttarakhand
Nearest Airport: Pantnagar
Comments (0)