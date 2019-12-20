This Fitness Studio has become the Warrior's Den of South Delhi and We'll Tell You Why!

Boxx Era is the FIRST training centre in India formed by a team of female coaches, founded by women and managed by women (Beyonce’s ‘Who Run The World’ plays in the background), so imagine a full group of females who are also active pro boxers spreading the boxing culture through innovative, professional classes, forming young athletes and leading big, strong bodybuilders to perform better by practicing smart training. Obviously, these coaches certainly will not make you do something they cannot do themselves so we encourage you to try them!

Following their mottos of honesty and transparency, Boxx Era Studio is specialised in conducting tailored body transformation programmes based on your physical capacity, medical history and fitness goals, something that they call "Transformation Clinic". They give extra care and attention to each and everyone and provide a complete guidance keeping in mind factors like fitness, wellness, nutrition and mental strength. Do you want to lose weight? Is your health changing for the worse? You name it, they have an adaptive programme for each and everything.

Boxx Era ensures that no matter the age or body type, there is a will and way for everyone! The fitness programmes for children are extremely safe and revolve around Boxing as the best discipline to learn about consistency, commitment, agility and it's fun all at once.