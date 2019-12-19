Hidden Gem Alert! This 71-Year-Old Spice Shop Sells Beauty Oils & Local Herbs

You may already have bottles of spices from JRC kept in your kitchen. JRC or Jagat Ram Ramesh Chand is a local spices and herbs brand that has two physical outlets; one in Pitampura, and the other in Tri Nagar. They sell their products via Amazon and other e-commerce websites as well.

It is a family business that has been running since 1948. As I walked into their little shop, I felt like I had stepped into Tilo's 'Spice Bazaar' (from the film and book 'The Mistress Of Spices'). Even as an Indian, the shop felt beautifully exotic to me. This particular branch of theirs has been decorated beautifully and exudes the brand's quality assurance. Although, not all their food products are locally sourced, they assure the best curation.

You can find superfoods like dried blueberries, dried black raisins, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, melon seeds, green coffee, quinoa seeds, and packaged multi-millet kheer at their store. Other than this, they have authentic spices like clove powder, jaifal powder, garam masala, and even chai masala to choose from. You can get all this for about INR 400 per packet.

Staying true to their heritage-based brand image, they've also got incense sticks and cones (dhoop, to be precise) in fragrances like rose. We took special notice of the gulab dhoop that they had stocked in many jars, and on multiple shelves.

Last but certainly not the least, Jagat Ram Ramesh Chand also crafts handmade medicinal, beauty oils. You can find ones to help with hair fall and ones that will keep your skin glowing (you can get these oils for INR 300 above). This is one product I was stoked to find (I mean who doesn't want authentic, un-tampered oils that assure results?).