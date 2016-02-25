Jughead's: Our Secret Favourite Place for Chinjabi, All Day

Fast Food Restaurants

Jughead Fast Food Corner

Uday Park, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 1 & 3, Main Market, Uday Park, New Delhi

Having grown up in Delhi, one can’t help but be completely and irrevocably in love with Chinese {rather, Chinjabi} food. We all have our favourite spots in our respective neighbourhoods for indulging in chow mein, Manchurian and chilli chicken by the kilo.

Now, we’re sharing our top picks from one of our hidden gems, Jughead’s, for the next time you’re in the mood for some good ol’ greasy masala-laden “Chinese” fare.

PS: Always order in or opt for takeaway; their seating can and will give you the heebie-jeebies.

Butter Chicken Pizza

Because Jughead’s did fusion before it was cool. Expect a home-style fluffy thick base, topped with tomato sauce, a truck-load of cheese and morsels of tangy butter chicken {avec sauce} just spread all over. Om nom nom.

Chopsuey

We love our noodles crispy, and no one understands this better than Jughead’s with their bag full of crispy noodles and an accompanying bright orange gravy {choose between vegetable and chicken}. This is one the sweeter side though, so you may want to request for extra helpings of chilli sauce if you like it spicy.

Chilli Chicken

The quintessential Chinjabi dish, the chilli chicken here is tender, spicy, crisp in parts and most importantly, delicious. We recommend getting the Chicken or Egg Chowmein to do full justice to this.

Chicken Sweet Corn Soup

They send this in a large plastic bag, and it’s enough to serve three people. With generous amounts of chicken chunks, sweet corn and egg, it’s a meal in itself and a comforting one, especially when the temperatures plummet {or when you’re going through heartbreak}.

Pair this with their vinegar chilli sauce.

Chicken Spring Rolls

Again, portions FTW. You get eight giant pieces in one plate and they’re absolutely stuffed with chicken and cabbage and all things miscellaneous. The best part about these is that they magically retain most of their crispiness even on delivery. The chilli sauce which comes with these is lethal and not to be missed.

Where: 1 & 3, Main Market, Uday Park

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park

Contact: 011 26866555

Price: INR 500 for two {approx.}

Timings: 12pm – 11pm {Tuesday closed}

