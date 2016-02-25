Jughead's: Our Secret Favourite Place for Chinjabi, All Day

Having grown up in Delhi, one can’t help but be completely and irrevocably in love with Chinese {rather, Chinjabi} food. We all have our favourite spots in our respective neighbourhoods for indulging in chow mein, Manchurian and chilli chicken by the kilo.

Now, we’re sharing our top picks from one of our hidden gems, Jughead’s, for the next time you’re in the mood for some good ol’ greasy masala-laden “Chinese” fare.

PS: Always order in or opt for takeaway; their seating can and will give you the heebie-jeebies.