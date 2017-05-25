JugMug Thela's Vietnamese Iced Coffee Is Worth Your Bucks

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Jugmug Thela

Said Ul Ajaib, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shed 4, Khasra 258, Westend Marg, Said Ul Ajaib, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

I tried a few treats from JugMug at the LBBxPéro event {cookies, crackers, Mango panna, lemon masala iced tea to name a few} and my absolute favourite was the Vietnamese Iced Coffee. It's fresh, concentrated and more on the sweeter side {because it's got condensed milk instead of regular milk}. There's lots of ice, and a lovely creamy texture that you don't usually find in cold coffees. Absolutely loved it!

Cafes

Jugmug Thela

Said Ul Ajaib, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shed 4, Khasra 258, Westend Marg, Said Ul Ajaib, New Delhi

image-map-default