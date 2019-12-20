Soak Up Some Winter Sun At The Junkyard Café

Taking multi-cuisine to a whole new level, this place serves everything from chunky burgers to eclectic small plates, Indian mains and everything in between. There is also an intriguing healthy section that stars soups, salads and continental mains, complete with calorie count and nutritional information.

The health aspect aside, we absolutely loved the Prawn, Fennel and Rocket Risotto from this category – it was creamy and comforting and had just that little hint of garlic and herb to keep us going. The best part- it was packed to the rafters with plump prawns!

A special shout-out for the very unusual Banshu & Singhare Ki Tikki, that transformed the classic desi cutlet to gourmet goodness with the crunch of chopped water chestnuts and that lingering pungency of bamboo shoots. Total love!