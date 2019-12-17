Check Out The Junkyard Cafe For All Things Delicious!

Bars

The Junkyard Cafe

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

N-91, 2nd Floor, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Junkyard Cafe is always my favourite place to have a party with my friends. This place is really beautiful with an amazing view from the rooftop. This place is themed on junk and made superb artwork by using junk. With live music and DJ night made this place more amazing and ambience become more wonderful. They serve delicious food with an amazing fusion of drinks. I tried their veg and non-veg platter and in drinks, I tried screwdriver cocktail. So, guys, this is my favourite place to do a party with my friends at the weekend. What's your favourite place to go?

₹3,000+

Big Group, Bae.

The junkyard cafe

Saket, New Delhi
4.0

Salcon Ras Vilas Mall, Ground Floor, Saket, New Delhi

