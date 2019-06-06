Juttis Oozing Of Luxe & Glam At This Designer Outlet In Saket

Needledust is so cool at Select City Walk, Saket. If you are a fan of Juttis like me but want something more sophisticated you have to try this shop. They have the most stylish Juttis to compliment Desi ethnic wear. Usually, for Juttis the option is Janpath, Lajpat Nagar, Karol Bagh. And the Jutti's leather is hard and one has to really wear them in to get them to start feeling comfortable. But at Needledust the Jutti's have been given a step up. The Juttis are hand made, using natural pliable leather, and have a very comfortable insole so give feet extra cushion to walk on. Designed in Delhi and hand made in Chandigarh. They are priced as any good shoe brand, except here it's all beautiful local handwork. The Juttis start at Rs. 2900 upwards and are quite popular.