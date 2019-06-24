We've Found A Mini Lajpat Market For Ethnic Wear In West Delhi

Everyone loves Lajpat, but, don't you think there will be a time when you would want to move on and maybe shop at a new market? Obviously, we don't mean goodbye forever, but yes, a temporary one won't hurt. So, just in case, if that's already the case and you want to head out somewhere else (especially for ethnic wear), then why not visit Jwala Heri Market in Paschim Vihar?

To make things easier for you, we went on a stroll and found amazing (read cool) places you can shop ethnic wear from in the market. Also, let us tell you, the market is shut on Wednesdays and we recommend heading here during the morning hours to avoid the crowd. Wondering how to reach? The nearest metro station is Paschim Vihar West located on the green line and then take an auto to the market.

Here are our best finds for ethnic wear for women: