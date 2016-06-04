Kaffeine For Your Fix Of Live Hindi Music & Momo

A look-see through the cocktail menu had us pretty excited. Choose from cocktails such as the Tamarind and Dhaniya Martini, Laal Anaar Martini, Pineapple Margarita, Coconut Margarita and even a Beer Margarita. However, what we were happiest about was the Bira on tap.

Their bar menu is very extensive, so we’re pretty sure you’ll find something to your liking, regardless of your choice of poison. They’ve even got single malts, Champagne, Absinthe and some interesting shots.

Surprisingly, the one place we found Kaffeine lacking, was caffeine. They’ve only got the basic cappuccino, latte and cold coffee.