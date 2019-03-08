Kakori At Khan Chacha Is An Absolute Must-have

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Khan Chacha

DLF Phase - 4, Gurgaon
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

DLF Galleria, Ground Floor, Shop 90, DLF Phase 4, Sector 28, Gurgaon

image-map-default
View 9 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

No one needs an introduction to Khan Chacha. They have been serving delicious Kebabs and Tikkas to Delhi and Gurgaon crowds for a long long time. Over the last few years, they have added main course items like Biryani, Nihari, Korma and Kulfi to their Menu. The recent addition is Shammi Kebab. But, what makes me happy every time is a plate of hot, succulent, delicious Kakori Kebab. Can’t wait to go back again!

What Could Be Better?

Great service, awesome food, what else does one want?

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

Khan Chacha

Khan Market, New Delhi
4.3

Shop 50, 1st Floor, Middle Lane, Khan Market, New Delhi

image-map-default

Khan Chacha

Connaught Place, New Delhi

D-3, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Khan Chacha

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
4.1

Select Citywalk, G-3, Saket, New Delhi

image-map-default

Khan Chacha

Golf Course Road, delhi
4.6

One Horizon Center, 1st Floor, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Khan Chacha

Dhaula Kuan, New Delhi
3.8

Palate Of Delhi, Ground Floor, Food Court-4, Dhaula Kuan, New Delhi

image-map-default

Khan Chacha

Pacific Mall, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi
4.5

Pacific Mall, Food Court, 2nd Floor, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Khan Chacha

Dwarka, New Delhi
4.0

Dwarka City Centre Mall, Food Court, B-35, Sector 12, Dwarka, New Delhi

image-map-default

Khan Chacha

Janakpuri, New Delhi
3.7

Unity One Mall, Ground Floor, Janakpuri, New Delhi

image-map-default

Khan Chacha

IGI Airport, New Delhi
3.8

Worldmark 1, FC-15, Level 2, Near Aerocity Metro Station, Aerocity, New Delhi

image-map-default
Casual Dining

Khan Chacha

DLF Phase - 4, Gurgaon
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

DLF Galleria, Ground Floor, Shop 90, DLF Phase 4, Sector 28, Gurgaon

image-map-default
View 9 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Khan Chacha

Khan Market, New Delhi
4.3

Shop 50, 1st Floor, Middle Lane, Khan Market, New Delhi

image-map-default

Khan Chacha

Connaught Place, New Delhi

D-3, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Khan Chacha

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
4.1

Select Citywalk, G-3, Saket, New Delhi

image-map-default

Khan Chacha

Golf Course Road, delhi
4.6

One Horizon Center, 1st Floor, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Khan Chacha

Dhaula Kuan, New Delhi
3.8

Palate Of Delhi, Ground Floor, Food Court-4, Dhaula Kuan, New Delhi

image-map-default

Khan Chacha

Pacific Mall, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi
4.5

Pacific Mall, Food Court, 2nd Floor, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Khan Chacha

Dwarka, New Delhi
4.0

Dwarka City Centre Mall, Food Court, B-35, Sector 12, Dwarka, New Delhi

image-map-default

Khan Chacha

Janakpuri, New Delhi
3.7

Unity One Mall, Ground Floor, Janakpuri, New Delhi

image-map-default

Khan Chacha

IGI Airport, New Delhi
3.8

Worldmark 1, FC-15, Level 2, Near Aerocity Metro Station, Aerocity, New Delhi

image-map-default