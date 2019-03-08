No one needs an introduction to Khan Chacha. They have been serving delicious Kebabs and Tikkas to Delhi and Gurgaon crowds for a long long time. Over the last few years, they have added main course items like Biryani, Nihari, Korma and Kulfi to their Menu. The recent addition is Shammi Kebab. But, what makes me happy every time is a plate of hot, succulent, delicious Kakori Kebab. Can’t wait to go back again!
Kakori At Khan Chacha Is An Absolute Must-have
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 650
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Great service, awesome food, what else does one want?
Under ₹500
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: SUBHASH NAGAR
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: JANAK PURI WEST
