Kakori At Khan Chacha Is An Absolute Must-have

No one needs an introduction to Khan Chacha. They have been serving delicious Kebabs and Tikkas to Delhi and Gurgaon crowds for a long long time. Over the last few years, they have added main course items like Biryani, Nihari, Korma and Kulfi to their Menu. The recent addition is Shammi Kebab. But, what makes me happy every time is a plate of hot, succulent, delicious Kakori Kebab. Can’t wait to go back again!