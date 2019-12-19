Kala Burger Wala, Still Serving Budget Buns After 25 Years

For every fancy, up-market food joint you name us, we’ll give you five budget, popular and on point street joints. What would Delhi be without them?

Kala Burger Wala, in the business for 25 years, takes their buns very seriously, and don’t pay as much attention to calories or health. All their buns are deep friend, to really pack in the flavour, and we can’t complain. Completely vegetarian, we hear the tikki, paneer and cheese burgers are timeless winners. As for seasonal hits, the tandoori momo are what street food is made of. For a more filling meal, try their Chaamp paired with roti.

Don’t expect nothing fancy, it’s equipped with five tables at best, split between an indoor and outdoor section. But like Delhi street food joints are most famous for, you can expect some fine hospitality, home-style serving skills and if you’re lucky, a one on one with the proud owner.

Or skip all the above, and ask for your burger to be home delivered.