Kaleva'S Creme N Crisp - Eggless Bakery At It's Best

Looking for some amazing cakes for celebrating that special bond with your brother or your family and friends? Creme N Crisp is the place you need to get to right away. They have amazing chocolate and fruit cakes and their special decorations make them drool-worthy. They have something for the health-conscious people as well. A bakery that also has karela chips is rare to find. Also, their Fudge Pastry and Choco Crunch are a must-try. In shakes, go for the KitKat shake and you'll not regret it.