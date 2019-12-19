Kaleva'S Creme N Crisp - Eggless Bakery At It's Best

Bakeries

Creme N Crisp

Paschim Vihar, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

A-6/8, Ground Floor, East Paschim Vihar, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Looking for some amazing cakes for celebrating that special bond with your brother or your family and friends? Creme N Crisp is the place you need to get to right away. They have amazing chocolate and fruit cakes and their special decorations make them drool-worthy. They have something for the health-conscious people as well. A bakery that also has karela chips is rare to find. Also, their Fudge Pastry and Choco Crunch are a must-try. In shakes, go for the KitKat shake and you'll not regret it.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group, Kids

