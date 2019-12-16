Kali Ghata is very famous in Dwarka, it has sweets, chaat, dry fruits and much more. It’s has a very big dining area and a very good restaurant. They only cook in desi ghee, I tried some sweets and chaat that was delicious and yummy. It has its banquet hall for small functions like birthday party, kitty party, etc. Staff is very nice and helpful, service was very good. Must try this place.
Sweet Cravings? This Store Is All About Amazing Chaats, Sweets & More
Sweet Shops
- Price for two: ₹ 750
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Palam
Under ₹500
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
