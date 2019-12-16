Sweet Cravings? This Store Is All About Amazing Chaats, Sweets & More

Sweet Shops

Kali Ghata

Dwarka, Delhi
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

E-1079 & 1080, Rampal Chowk Road, Sector 7, Dwarka, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Kali Ghata is very famous in Dwarka, it has sweets, chaat, dry fruits and much more. It’s has a very big dining area and a very good restaurant. They only cook in desi ghee, I tried some sweets and chaat that was delicious and yummy. It has its banquet hall for small functions like birthday party, kitty party, etc. Staff is very nice and helpful, service was very good. Must try this place.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

