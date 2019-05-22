Fancy A Paan When In Cyberhub?

Pan

Banaaras

Gurugram, Haryana
3.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Cyber Hub, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

I love eating paan after dinner and when in the cyber hub then paan to Banta hai. Banaaras have both Kalkatta and Banarasi pan patta! My favourite is Kolkatta paan patta and the best part is that they custom make it for you if needed. They have many many other options like chocolate paan, Nutella paan and many other interesting flavours. Have options to pay via Paytm and other modes. A decent place to go and eat paan in Gurugram.

What Could Be Better?

Pricing!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Other Outlets

Banaaras

Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

Ambience Mall, 3rd Floor, Food Court, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

