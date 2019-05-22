Fancy A Paan When In Cyberhub?

I love eating paan after dinner and when in the cyber hub then paan to Banta hai. Banaaras have both Kalkatta and Banarasi pan patta! My favourite is Kolkatta paan patta and the best part is that they custom make it for you if needed. They have many many other options like chocolate paan, Nutella paan and many other interesting flavours. Have options to pay via Paytm and other modes. A decent place to go and eat paan in Gurugram.