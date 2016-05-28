Kama Ayurveda Introduces A Baby Soap For Your Little One

Rich in Vitamin A and E, with a blend of organic coconut oil, castor oil, and sunflower oil, Nirav Natural Baby Soap might be perfect for a mommy with a newborn or a toddler. Ideal for daily use, the soap will be easy on your baby’s delicate skin which can be prone to dryness and rashes.

With moisturising components such as hydrating milk extracts and oils, the soap can come in handy. Gentle and fragrance free, it is devoid of chemicals that may react with the child’s skin. Instead, it has natural ingredients such as turmeric and cedar wood extracts that claim to shield against germs, toxins, and pollutants.

Price: INR 425

